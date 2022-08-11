HC asks state to compensate foreign national detained illegally
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to a foreign national arrested in October 2020 for alleged possession of drugs and directed the home department to find a way to compensate the man who was kept behind bars based on an erroneous report by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina.
Last year, the FSL had written to the police stating that the chemical analysis report of the seized material was wrong and the material did not come under the definition of contraband described under the NDPS Act. The man had approached the HC after his bail application was rejected by a lower court last year.
On Wednesday, the single judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre, while hearing the bail application of the foreign national, was informed by advocate Ashwini Achari that the February 2021 chemical analysis (CA) report of FSL, Kalina had come negative for contraband hence he had applied for bail in the lower court. However, the same was rejected and after which he approached HC.
Achari further submitted that in the light of the negative CA report her client had been detained illegally and hence should be released as soon as possible.
On its part, the state through the additional public prosecutor submitted the letter written by the assistant director of FSL, Kalina which stated that there was a mistake in concluding that the material seized from the man came under the NDPS Act. The counsel apologised for the inadvertent mistake and said that the state was not opposing the bail application.
After hearing the submissions, justice Dangre noted in her order, “The blatant mistake admitted by the assistant director of FSL, Kalina indicates that the man was detained illegally for more than a year and this must be looked at seriously. Liberty of the individual is of paramount importance and the fulcrum of every citizen of this country.”
The bench then granted bail to the man and directed the home department to find a way to compensate the man for the illegal incarceration by Friday, failing which the court would issue appropriate orders about the quantum of compensation to be given to the man.
The man had been apprehended with two drugs in Navi Mumbai in October 2020 and had been booked under the NDPS Act. The samples were sent to the FSL, Kalina and a report stating that the drugs came under the NDPS Act was submitted based on which the charge sheet was filed. However, the second report in February 2021 stated that the drugs did not fall under the NDPS Act was issued.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics