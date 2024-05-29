 HC grants bail to gangster Prasad Pujari’s cousin in two high-profile cases | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
HC grants bail to gangster Prasad Pujari’s cousin in two high-profile cases

BySahyaja MS
May 29, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Bombay HC grants bail to Sukeshkumar Suvarna, cousin of gangster Prasad Pujari, in high-profile cases linked to extortion and attempt to murder.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to Sukeshkumar K Laxman Suvarna, a cousin of notorious gangster Prasad Pujari, in two high-profile cases. Suvarna faces charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for his alleged involvement in Pujari’s criminal syndicate.

HT Image
HT Image

Prasad Pujari, a former associate of gangster Chhota Rajan before forming his own syndicate, was recently deported from China after evading Indian authorities for 20 years. He has been implicated in multiple cases, including murder, extortion, and attempted murder. Pujari, originally from Udupi in Karnataka, operated from China with his wife while continuing his criminal activities in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The allegations against Suvarna are linked to two distinct incidents. In the first case, he was charged with attempt to murder after allegedly being involved in a shooting at a Saibaba temple. In the second case, he faces charges of extortion and criminal intimidation related to a construction business.

According to the prosecution, Suvarna deposited significant sums of money into accounts associated with Pujari’s gang. Specifically, he deposited 49,000 and 48,000 into two separate accounts, allegedly under the direction of Pujari’s mother, Indira Pujari, at an ATM in Kinnigoli. These funds were part of the extortion proceeds collected by the gang.

Suvarna’s lawyer, Advocate Yashwardhan Tiwari, argued that his involvement was limited to these deposits and that he was unaware of the criminal context. Tiwari emphasised that Suvarna had accompanied his aunt, Indira Pujari, to Hong Kong as a minor and had no knowledge of the gang’s activities at the time.

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre accepted the contentions, noting that evidence against Suvarna was minimal, focusing primarily on the money deposits. The court also considered the principle of parity, referencing the bail granted to co-accused Indira Pujari, who was released due to insufficient evidence directly linking her to the gang’s activities.

Given the substantial number of witnesses yet to be examined—45 in one case and nearly 100 in the other—and the prolonged period Suvarna has already spent in custody, the court found no justification for his continued incarceration.

Justice Dangre granted Suvarna bail on the conditions of furnishing a bond of 25,000 for each case, regular court attendance and reporting to the investigating agency. He is also prohibited from tampering with evidence or contacting witnesses.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
HC grants bail to gangster Prasad Pujari's cousin in two high-profile cases
