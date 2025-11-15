HC grants interim protection to builder for Sanskruti Amin’s death by cement block

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim protection to builder Bhavesh Gulabchand Sanghrajka, 43, who is facing arrest in connection with the death of 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin on October 8. Mumbai, India. 08, 2025 - (File Photo) Sanskruti Amin, a 22-year-old Bank employee, lost her life after a cement block fell on her head from a construction building at Kialas Bhavan in the Jogeshwari area of the western suburbs in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. 08, 2025. (Raju Shinde)

Sanskruti died on October 8, when she was on her way to work. Barely a few metres away from her house in Jogeshwari East at 9.30am, a cement block from an under-construction building fell on her and killed her instantly. The Meghwadi police registered an FIR based on a complaint by Sanskruti’s father, Anil Amin, against “everyone associated with Shraddha Lifestyle Company” under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Shraddha Lifestyle LLP was incorporated in 2014 with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai, with Bhavesh Gulabchand Sanghrajka and Shraddha Bhavesh Sanghrajka as designated partners. Amin accused the firm of not taking precautions to safeguard people using adjoining roads and demanded punishment for the builder for killing his daughter, Sanskruti.

Sanghrajka moved the Bombay High Court after the Dindoshi sessions with advocates Niranjan Mundargi and Rishi Bhuta court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on October 29. The court had observed that the safety measures at the site were grossly inadequate and noted the absence of a temporary pedestrian arcade, which is mandatory under the government’s special safety guidelines for high-rise constructions.

After noting the request from additional public prosecutor B. V. Holambe Patil for extension of time to produce the expert’s report on whether or not measures were taken to safeguard the areas adjacent to the construction site, a single judge bench of Justice NR Borkar granted interim protection from coercive action to Sanghrajka till November 27.