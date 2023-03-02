Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HC permits physical filing in technical errors cases

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2023 01:53 AM IST

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) earlier this week gave respite to all the litigants and advocates from the rule of compulsory e-filing of the cases. The high court has now allowed the physical filing of the cases for a month after receiving several complaints from the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

The circular issued on Monday, said considering the difficulties expressed by the office bearers of the Bar council of Maharashtra and Goa in the meeting held on February 23, 2023, in case of individual litigants unable to file cases through the e-file system, his physical file will be accepted in such cases till March 31.

The Bombay high court had made the filing of the cases through the e-filing portal mandatory from January 2. However, after making it mandatory, many advocate associations raised several issues regarding the process and system. Considering several technical glitches, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa also had requested the high court administration to allow physical filing.

The lawyers presently are allowed to file their cases physically only if they show the glitches and errors they face.

Thursday, March 02, 2023
