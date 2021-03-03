HC permits resumption of construction near Banganga Talav
The Bombay high court on Monday permitted the resumption of piling and construction activities undertaken by two developers adjacent to the Banganga Talav at Walkeshwar temple, Malabar Hill, after it was informed by the Director Archaeology and Museums that the allegations made by the petitioner trust were incorrect.
The board of trustees had filed a petition alleging that the piling and construction work was contaminating the underground water flowing into the tank and hence the construction activity should be stopped, as it would affect the state protected grade I heritage structure. The court while lifting the stay directed the Director of Archaeology and Museums to depute an officer to be present on site when the construction work was on and to place a report of the same before the court in the next hearing on March 8.
On February 22, a division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni while hearing the petition filed by The Board of Trustees of the Temples Charitable Institution and Funds of Gaud Saraswat Brahman Community which is responsible for the day-to-day activities of the temple and talav was informed by advocate Devendra Rajapurkar that the heritage structure was in imminent danger due to construction and piling work going on in the vicinity.
On Monday, Rajapurkar informed the court that the survey was conducted whilst the work was stopped following the HC order the previous day.
