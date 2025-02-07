Menu Explore
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
HC raps state over vacancies in govt hospitals, seeks timeline on recruitment

ByKaruna Nidhi
Feb 07, 2025 12:05 PM IST

The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit by February 20, disclosing the timeline of the recruitment of medical professionals in government hospitals.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit by February 20, disclosing the timeline of the recruitment of medical professionals in government hospitals. Expressing serious concern over the vacant posts of medical officers in state-run hospitals across Maharashtra, the court questioned the state’s failure in filling up the vacancies, despite the passage of adequate time and allocation of substantial funds.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation suo moto, concerning the deaths of at least 38 patients, including 18 infants at the government hospital and medical college in Nanded and 26 in the state-run hospital and medical college in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, between September 30 and October 4.

Advocate Mohit Khanna, while submitting that no significant movement has been witnessed in the recruitment process over the last three years, highlighted that 139 advertisements were given for 558 posts.

Jan Arogya Abhiyan, the intervenor, submitted that the infrastructural development has not yet improved in government hospitals, underscoring that only 7.25% of the budget has been utilised for medicines and medical supplies.

Government Pleader Neha Bhide informed the court that the amount will entirely be used by March 31, resulting in swift development.

The court expressed surprise at this: “The patients require immediate medical treatment. Why do you have to stretch it to March? A patient waiting for treatment may not survive till March for your money to come.”

The division bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Bharati Dangre then directed the state to submit a comprehensive report, enclosing the recruitment timeline, and a concrete expenditure plan.

The court also sought a detailed report on infrastructural development and existing vacancies and advertisements. “If the system is ailing, provide us with suggestions to address the gaps in the healthcare system. We must issue effective directions,” it said.

The matter is listed to be heard on February 20, with the compliance affidavit to be addressed on the same day.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Friday, February 07, 2025
