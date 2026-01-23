MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted ad-interim relief to veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu in his ₹50-crore defamation suit, restraining his estranged wife Rita Bhattacharya from giving “contentious” interviews or continuing what the court described as a personal tirade against him. HC restrains Kumar Sanu’s ex-wife from giving ‘contentious’ interviews in ₹50-crore defamation suit

Sanu, who separated from Bhattacharya in 1994 and was divorced in 2001, has sought ₹50 crore in damages, alleging that she has repeatedly posted and circulated false imputations against him through social media and interviews, thereby harming his reputation and goodwill.

In his suit, filed in November through advocate Sana Raees Khan, Sanu claimed Bhattacharya gave multiple interviews to YouTube channels in September 2025 in which she allegedly made “false and baseless” statements targeting his personality, conduct and character. He said that despite legal notices sent to various platforms, the videos remain accessible to millions of viewers, causing severe mental distress to him and his family.

The petition noted that Sanu has been a prominent playback singer for over four decades and is widely regarded as a respected figure in the music fraternity. It alleged that Bhattacharya, after nearly three decades, chose to level accusations under the guise of “speaking the truth”.

During the hearing, Khan submitted that the statements made in the interviews and continued public attacks had led to personal and financial loss, as well as mental agony for the singer. She also pointed out that Sanu’s personality rights had earlier been protected by the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Atif Noor Hasan Shaikh, appearing for Bhattacharya, urged the court to refer the matter for mediation, arguing that it would “sub-serve their interest”.

While granting interim relief, Justice Milind Jadhav observed that Bhattacharya’s interviews indicated a “clear personal tirade” against Sanu and that the words used prima facie supported his case. The court directed her to “immediately restrain herself” to ensure that no further insinuations are made and no additional reputational damage is caused to the singer.

On the mediation request, the court asked Khan to inform whether Sanu was agreeable to exploring mediation, without prejudice to his rights and contentions, noting that the dispute was between family members.

The matter will be heard next on January 28.