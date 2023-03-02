HC starts uploading order in Marathi

Mumbai: In a relief to litigants who are not conversant with English, the Bombay high court on Wednesday started uploading orders in the Marathi language. HT Image

While there was no official announcement for the same, a notice by the bench of justice AS Gadkari and justice PD Naik has stated that the order in Marathi was meant for the proper understanding of the order for litigants in their mother tongue.

The notice, however, cautions that the order in Marathi will not serve as a replacement for the orders in English, which are certified and can be used for various litigation related actions.

The HC had uploaded three orders in Marathi language till Wednesday night and a separate link has been included in the Bombay high court website for the same.

As per court records, writing orders in Marathi language is not a new phenomenon and in the past judges have written orders in Marathi language at the request of litigants.

Lawyers and party in person appearing before the Bombay HC are permitted to argue in Marathi or Hindi language as well.