HC suspends CBI’s look-out-circular against Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted a one-week suspension of the look-out-circular (LOC) issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Rhea Chakraborty. This will allow the actress to travel abroad to attend a meet-and-greet function for a Dubai-based pet food company, of which she is a brand ambassador. (HT PHOTO)

A vacation bench comprising Justice Kamal Khata and Justice Jitendra Shantilal Jain granted the suspension to allow her to attend the event in Dubai, scheduled from December 27 to January 2.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier this month, Chakraborty approached the court seeking the suspension of the LOC issued in connection to the case registered in Patna related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, a bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Shyam Chandak had refused to grant any immediate relief on account of the CBI objection that Chakraborty was no longer the brand ambassador of the pet food company. The agency had argued that the company had appointed Kiara Advani as the new ambassador, and they were still confirming the authenticity of the invitation letter provided by Chakraborty.

During the hearing, CBI’s counsel, advocate Shreeram Shirsat, reiterated its position that Chakraborty no longer needed to travel abroad and, therefore, did not require a suspension of the LOC. However, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Chakraborty argued that both Chakraborty and Advani hold the same position as brand ambassadors for the company.

The CBI also raised concerns about the Mumbai court entertaining a petition related to a case investigated by the Delhi CBI. However, the court maintained that it had jurisdiction because the alleged crime occurred in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020 sparked controversy and speculation, leading to investigations by various agencies, including the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput at the time, has been at the centre of the investigation.

The CBI entered the scene after an FIR was filed in Patna, later transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court. LOCs against Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were issued as part of the investigation. The LOCs prevented them from travelling abroad and therefore required the intervention of the court