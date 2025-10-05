HC upholds eviction of bizman’s son, his family from luxury flat

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday upheld the eviction of an 88-year-old businessman’s son, along with his family, from the senior citizen’s flat in an upscale housing society in Parel, observing that the son had forcefully taken over his father’s businesses and had also withdrawn large amounts from his bank account when he was battling cancer. Mumbai, India - September 03, 2021: Bombay High Court at Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 03, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

On Friday, the court was hearing a petition filed by the businessman’s son and daughter-in-law against an eviction notice issued by the Maintenance Tribunal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, for allegedly forcefully taking over the father’s flat and mistreating him.

The eviction notice was issued after the businessman approached the Maintenance Tribunal in February 2025, claiming that he was neglected and destitute, though he had successfully established three business firms. In his complaint to the tribunal, he stated that his son had taken over his businesses and the flat against his will, after he was diagnosed with throat cancer in July 2021.

The businessman told the tribunal that in August 2021, when he was hospitalised, his son forced him to retire from one of the business firms. A few days later, he was coerced into signing another agreement, gifting his flat in an upscale housing complex in Parel to his son. While getting the deed executed, the son claimed that the transfer of ownership was necessary as he had to mortgage the flat to secure a loan for one of the business firms.

The businessman further claimed that after he had been discharged and returned home, his movements were restricted to a room in his own house and that he was not only neglected, but he was also humiliated and abused by his son.

After attempts to seek help from his relatives to intervene and ask the son to treat him well failed, the businessman approached the Maintenance Tribunal in February this year.

To this, the son denied the claims, stating that he and his wife had taken good care of his elderly father, and the gift deed to transfer the ownership of the flat was voluntarily executed by the father after discussion among family members, without coercion.

On July 25, 2025, the tribunal ruled in favour of the senior citizen and ordered the eviction of the son and his family from the Parel’s flat. Their subsequent appeal before the additional collector was dismissed, prompting them to move the high court.

On Friday, a single-judge bench of justice NJ Jamadar dismissed the plea while upholding the tribunal’s order. The court pointed out that it was the father who had established and built the businesses and acquired the properties, yet he was divested of his rights. The court also highlighted that ₹50 lakh was withdrawn from his accounts without his knowledge when he was in ‘precarious physical and emotional health.’

The court further noted that the detailed allegations of neglect and mistreatment made before the tribunal were met only with general denials, with no substantive rebuttal or evidence.