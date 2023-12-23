Health minister urges voluntary mask use amid JN1 variant concerns

MUMBAI: Health minister Tanaji Sawant has appealed to the public for the voluntary use of masks in crowded places as a precautionary measure, particularly for individuals with comorbidities. While addressing concerns about the JN1 variant of Covid, Minister Sawant assured the public that there is no compulsion for masks but emphasised the importance of caution. HT Image

The state government, prompted by the detection of one patient with the JN1 variant in Maharashtra, is on high alert. Chief minister Eknath Shinde conducted a video conference on Thursday with the health department and district administrations, directing them to ensure preparedness in the Covid care system. CM Shinde also established a task force and urged those with cold cough and fever symptoms to avoid crowds.

Minister Sawant, following a meeting with officials across the state, instructed health authorities to ramp up testing. While reassuring the public that the JN1 variant is not life-threatening, he underscored the need for precautionary measures. “There is no need to panic about JN1 as it has a mild variant according to reports. But at the same time, we need to take precautions. People with comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health problems should stay away from crowded places. If they have no option, then voluntarily, they can use masks as precautions. There is no compulsion of masks but one can use it as a precaution while going in crowds.” said Sawant. He also said that health department officials have been ordered to ensure the availability of isolation and ICU beds, oxygen supply, and other treatment facilities up to the tehsil level health care centres.

Sawant also said that the health department is closely monitoring JN1 patients, with a comprehensive report on symptoms and health effects expected by Monday. “There are 3,45,000 RTPCR kits available in the state, along with 22,445 isolation beds, 35,400 oxygen beds, 9,581 ICU beds, and 6,448 ventilator beds,” said Sawant