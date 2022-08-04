Healthcare executive loses ₹7.20 lakh to blackmailers
Mumbai: A 43-year-old healthcare executive from Mumbai has lost ₹7.20 lakh to frauds who blackmailed him by posing as Delhi cyber police officials. The executive, a resident of Chinchpokli, had on July 13 received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Ankita Sharma. He accepted the request and the two of them began chatting.
The woman later made a video call to the complainant and began undressing. The man told the police that he disconnected the call and blocked her on Facebook. Sharma then placed a video call on his WhatsApp number and asked him to undress as she began taking off her clothes again. The man said he then blocked her number.
On July 14, the complainant received a call and the caller threatened to upload the video that Sharma had recorded on YouTube and Facebook, and demanded ₹15,000. The executive transferred the amount and switched off his WhatsApp number.
Subsequently, on July 18, a man named Arun Saxena called him and introduced himself as a cybercrime officer from Delhi. He told the complainant that the obscene video had been uploaded on YouTube and other social media sites. When the victim narrated the entire episode, Saxena gave him a number and asked him to contact the man to pull down the videos from YouTube. Still, the man at the other end demanded ₹76,000 as processing charges for deleting the video from all social media platforms.
On Monday after the complainant paid the amount, Saxena called and informed him that Sharma had committed suicide and had given his name among others responsible for her action. Saxena even forwarded a photo where Sharma was seen lying on the bed as if she was dead and informed him Sharma’s relatives were demanding ₹5 lakh to settle the case and remove his name from the FIR registered against him for abetment to suicide.
“I was scared and agreed to pay them,” said the complainant. But, after sending the amount, Saxena called him again and demanded more money, the complainant realised that he was being duped and approached the Nirmal Nagar police.
“We have registered a complaint and are trying to trace the three numbers of the sextortion racketeers and the fake cyber police officer,” said a police officer.
-
Ludhiana | Post office employee booked for submitting fake certificate to avail job
A post office employee has been booked for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate to get a job. As per the copy of the certificate submitted by the accused, he completed his Class 10 from Sri Bhagwan Inter College, Talgarhi, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). When verified from the college, it was found that the serial number, roll number of the certificate didn't match the name of the applicant.
-
CUET exam in Lucknow: Tech glitch, anomalies leave candidates in distress
A number of candidates in Lucknow who appeared in the second phase of Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 that began on Thursday faced a lot of inconvenience due to a technical glitch, change in medium and many other issues. Lastly, Shivika Kankaria appeared in the general test in which her timer started but the questions were not displayed.
-
Ludhiana District Basketball Championship: Guru Nanak Club girls emerge victorious
The Guru Nanak Club girls emerged champions in two categories in the ongoing District Basketball championship being held at Guru Nanak stadium on Thursday. A total of 624 players participated in the tournament. In the under-14 girls' category Guru Nanak Club defeated Doraha Public School 28-10, while JSHS School defeated BCM Arya 15-04 and bagged the third position. In the under-14 boys' category, DAV Hawks defeated IPS School 43-17.
-
Ludhiana | MC chief directs gaushalas given a month’s time to deal with cow dung issue
With the municipal corporation facing the heat of National Green Tribunal for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the MC sewer lines, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the management of different gaushalas at Govind Godham gaushala on Thursday. They have also been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with waste within a month, otherwise MC would initiate action against them, she added.
-
Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health
MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark's report. The NGO advocates people-centred governance published its study report titled 'Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid' on Thursday. A total of seven state legislative assembly sessions were held from March 2020 to April 2022, in the looming shadow of Covid. Sampark has studied 1,592 starred questions during this period.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics