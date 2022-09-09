Heavy downpour: 4-year-old boy swept away in flooded drain
Thane: A four-year-old boy drowned on the waterlogged street at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, Thane on Thursday evening due to a heavy downpour
Thane: A four-year-old boy drowned on the waterlogged street at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, Thane on Thursday evening due to a heavy downpour.
As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the search operation to find the boy, Aditya Maurya, is on as they suspect he might have been swept away into nullah due to heavy waterlogging in the locality.
“The continuous downpour has led to heavy waterlogging in that locality. The water was around 4 feet deep. We have got the information about a four-year-old who was feared drowned and a search operation has been initiated by our team,” said Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC- TMC.
In the same locality, around 100 metres away an incident of house collapse was also reported as per the RDMC.
Two were injured after a wall collapse incident reported at Varkhade chawl, road number 8, Waghle estate in Thane.
The heavy downpour across the city led to heavy water logging in several parts, traffic jams and also crowding at the railway stations due to delays in local services during the evening peak hours.
Portions of the security wall and a wall of the nullah near the 22-year-old Parivardhan apartment, at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Thane collapsed and washed away in the nullah, while the security wall of the Meet apartment in the same locality caved.
Heavy water logging was reported at Vitawa police chowki, terrace of the Lokmanya tilak nursing home Vartak Nagar, Raj Lakshmi Chawl in Kopri near Thane railway station, Dada Patil wadi at Rajdarshan society in Thane, Siddeshwar Tower, Kolbad, Kanhaiya Nagar in Thane, ”This is the situation every year whenever there is a heavy downpour. The drains are not cleaned properly by the civic body which is the reason for water overflowing from the drains and entering our houses. There were at least 2 feet of water inside my house. We somehow cleared it even during the festival time,” said Mahesh Gund, 50, a resident of Chandanwadi, Thane.
The railway tracks and platform at Thane station were also waterlogged. Local trains and platforms were overcrowded.
“Due to heavy rain, trains on the mainline were running late. Continuous announcements were being done to provide information to passengers,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.
