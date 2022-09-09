Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Heavy downpour: 4-year-old boy swept away in flooded drain

Heavy downpour: 4-year-old boy swept away in flooded drain

mumbai news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Thane: A four-year-old boy drowned on the waterlogged street at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, Thane on Thursday evening due to a heavy downpour

HT Image
HT Image
BySajana Nambiar

Thane: A four-year-old boy drowned on the waterlogged street at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, Thane on Thursday evening due to a heavy downpour.

As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the search operation to find the boy, Aditya Maurya, is on as they suspect he might have been swept away into nullah due to heavy waterlogging in the locality.

“The continuous downpour has led to heavy waterlogging in that locality. The water was around 4 feet deep. We have got the information about a four-year-old who was feared drowned and a search operation has been initiated by our team,” said Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC- TMC.

In the same locality, around 100 metres away an incident of house collapse was also reported as per the RDMC.

Two were injured after a wall collapse incident reported at Varkhade chawl, road number 8, Waghle estate in Thane.

The heavy downpour across the city led to heavy water logging in several parts, traffic jams and also crowding at the railway stations due to delays in local services during the evening peak hours.

Portions of the security wall and a wall of the nullah near the 22-year-old Parivardhan apartment, at Mahatma Phule Nagar in Thane collapsed and washed away in the nullah, while the security wall of the Meet apartment in the same locality caved.

Heavy ​water logging was reported at Vitawa police chowki, ​terrace of the Lokmanya tilak nursing home Vartak Nagar, Raj Lakshmi Chawl in Kopri near Thane railway station, Dada Patil wadi at Rajdarshan society in Thane, Siddeshwar Tower, Kolbad, Kanhaiya Nagar in Thane, ​”This is the situation every year whenever there is a heavy downpour. The drains are not cleaned properly by the civic body which is the reason for water overflowing from the drains and entering our houses. There were at least 2 feet of water inside my house. We somehow cleared it even during the festival time,” said Mahesh Gund, 50, a resident of Chandanwadi, Thane. ​

The railway tracks and platform at Thane station were also waterlogged. Local trains and platforms were overcrowded.

“Due to heavy rain, trains on the mainline were running late. Continuous announcements were being done to provide information to passengers,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PAU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said they expect help from Centre for funds for research, revamping the university, its hostels and houses. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research

    After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.

  • Eeshaan Agarwal with his parents and sister. (Sourced)

    NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist

    “He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.

  • Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of NEET exam result in Ludhiana. Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged AIR 128. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92

    Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.

  • Representative image.

    Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested

    Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.

  • The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. (Twitter)

    Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal

    The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out