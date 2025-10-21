Heavy rain a boon for rabi crop

MUMBAI: The monsoon, which devastated crops and fields in large parts of Marathwada, Ahilyanagar and Solapur, has brought a silver lining for farmers involved in rabi cultivation across the state. While torrential rain and waterlogging damaged the kharif crop and consequently impacted the state’s agricultural economy, the monsoon has replenished reservoirs and smaller water bodies such as lakes and wells, as well as the water table.

As a result, farmers across Maharashtra engaged in rabi cultivation will benefit considerably. These include agriculturists in Marathwada whose fields were not stripped by the recent floods, and farmers from other regions, where the rain although heavier than usual did not wreak havoc.

Not just that. Officials in the state agriculture department say that heavy rains in the state – Maharashtra received 109% of its annual average rainfall this year – has increased water supply and, as a consequence, the area under rabi cultivation by around 8 lakh hectares.

According to government data, unusually heavy rain in August and September impacted 30 lakh farmers, who suffered crop losses on 65 lakh hectares, of the 144 lakh hectares that was under kharif cultivation. The state has announced a compensation package of ₹31,628, as farmers from rain-ravaged regions limp back to normalcy.

However, it’s not all bad news. The agriculture department recently held a review meet to prep for the rabi season, where sowing begins in October-November. According to data, rabi crops are cultivated on around 57 lakh hectares in Maharashtra. But due to heavy rains this year, the land under rabi cultivation could go up to 65 lakh hectares, 8 lakh hectares more than usual.

Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharane told officials to ensure adequate supply of seeds and fertilisers. He said reports from the meteorology department also suggested a cold wave, which suits crops like wheat and gram, so farmers may lean more towards these crops. “According to our estimates, the area under these two crops would be more than 3 lakh hectares,” said Bharne.

According to the agriculture department, 11.23 lakh quintals of seeds are required in the rabi season but the state has 14.58 lakh quintals. Last year, average fertiliser use was 25.8 lakh MT. This year, considering the increased rabi area in the state, Bharne had asked the Union chemicals and fertilisers ministry to make more fertilisers available. Accordingly, an allocation of 31.35 lakh MT has been approved, against the current availability of 16.10 lakh MT with the state.