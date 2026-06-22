Heavy rain lashes Mumbai as IMD issues warning for thunderstorms

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an ‘orange’ alert, cautioning residents about thunderstorms, lightning, moderate to intense spells of rain and gusty winds across parts of the city. People enjoy a light drizzle on Juhu Beach in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

The warning, issued at 7am, advised citizens to take necessary precautions as adverse weather conditions were expected to persist in several areas.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the city recorded an average rainfall of 17mm between 6am and 7am, while the western suburbs received 10 mm. No rainfall was recorded in the eastern suburbs during the same period.

Among the highest rainfall pockets, Savitribai Phule BMC School at Worli Naka recorded 61 mm of rain in one hour. Other areas that received significant rainfall included G/S Ward (58mm), Malabar Hill (44mm), Adarsh Nagar School in Worli (44mm), Worli Fort (42mm), F/S Ward (41mm) and Worli Seaface (37mm).

In the western suburbs, Pali Chimbai School and Supari Tank BMC School in Bandra recorded the highest rainfall at 70mm each. Other areas included H/W Ward Office (30mm), Bandra Fire Station (28mm), and Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary (25mm).

At 9.45am, the IMD downgraded the nowcast to a ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for three hours. The weather agency said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light spells of rain and gusty winds of 30-40kmph, are very likely at isolated places and urged residents to continue exercising caution.

Meteorologists said the southwest monsoon has begun reviving over Maharashtra after a brief lull.

According to weather forecaster Abhijit Modak, the westerly winds crucial for sustained monsoon activity over Mumbai and the Konkan region are yet to become fully established. As a result, rainfall is expected to remain scattered and uneven across the region until around June 26-27.

He said the prevailing weather pattern indicates that the monsoon is gradually advancing and strengthening over Mumbai, with rainfall activity likely to become more widespread as monsoon currents intensify in the coming days.