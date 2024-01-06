Higher fatality in fewer accidents in Raigad in 2023

Navi Mumbai HT Image

As many as 281 people have died in 2023 on the roads of Raigad district in 242 fatal accidents out of 700 different accidents that were registered, while the death toll was 276 in 240 fatal accidents that out of 724 accidents registered in 2022 .

The Raigad district comprises of major National highways and a portion of Mumbai Expressway road. Last year 593 people sustained serious injuries in 224 major accidents while in 2022, a total of 689 people sustained serious injuries in 276 major accidents.

Even as the total number of fatal accidents remain the same in the district, there is slight difference in the number of accidents that happened on the different highways of the district. On National Highway 166 A, that passes through Wadkhal and Alibag had just three accidents in 2022 killing one person, seriously injuring two and injuring two others with minor injuries. Meanwhile, in 2023, 20 accidents were reported on the same stretch that killed six of them, seriously injured 29 of them and six received minor injuries.

With several joint operations and awareness programs by Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) and Raigad police, the total number of accidents of Mumbai Pune Expressway came down drastically. In 2022, a total of 117 accidents were reported on Express Way that killed 48 people in 35 accidents, seriously injured 94 people in 28 accidents,

11 people received minor injuries and 43 others received no injuries. However, in 2023, 85 accidents were reported which killed 25 people in 25 accidents, seriously injured 38 in 15 accidents, 19 received minor injuries and 32 of them received no injuries. “The major reason for the decrease in the accidents is the various initiatives we took. We coordinated with the respective authorities and got repair works on the road done. Information boards were put up on various spots wherein it was missing. Height barrier was put up at Anda point and Magic point at Y junction due to which heavy vehicles that descended through Shingroba ghat have been stopped. It is no entry for heavy vehicles on the Shingroba ghat yet some of them would take that route instead of entering the expressway from Khopoli exit. This move was taken after a picnic bus met with a fatal accident in early 2023. Besides, we also make arrangements to illuminate the roads by putting up lights,” assistant police inspector Yogesh Bhosale from Khopoli, HSP said.

On National Highway 04 that connects Mumbai and Pune, 80 accidents were reported in the year 2022 that killed 29 people in 27 fatal accidents while in the year 2023, a total of 69 accidents were reported in which 32 were killed in 18 fatal accidents. In 2022, a total of 100 people were seriously injured on NH 04 in 30 serious accidents while last year, the number came down to 72 seriously injured people in 25 serious accidents. National Highway 66 which was previously number NH 17 that connects Mumbai and Goa via Raigad reported slightly more accidents as compared to year 2022. While in2022, a total of 172 accidents were reported that killed 58 of them in 49 fatal accidents, last year the total number of accidents reported went to 183 which killed 74 of them in 62 fatal accidents.

