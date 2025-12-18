High-profile defections jolt Navi Mumbai ahead of civic polls

NAVI MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai’s political landscape saw a major shake-up on Tuesday night as five former municipal corporators from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, dealing a sharp blow to the opposition exactly a month ahead of the long-delayed civic elections. The defectors included MK Madhavi, four-time corporator from Airoli, who was welcomes into the Shiv Sena by Dy CM Eknath Shinde and transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The most significant switch came from MK Madhavi, a four-time corporator from Airoli, Sena (UBT) candidate in the 2024 assembly elections, and a key organiser of the party in Navi Mumbai. Madhavi joined the Shinde camp along with his wife Vinaya and son Karan, both former corporators, with Karan considered close to Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Madhavi’s daughter-in-law, Tejashree, who is expected to contest the upcoming civic election, also joined the Sena.

From the Congress, former Belapur corporator and Navi Mumbai Congress district president, Poonam Patil, switched sides with her husband Mithun and brother-in-law Amit, the latter a former Congress corporator. Poonam is the daughter of NCP city chief Namdeo Bhagat.

Interestingly, Poonam follows a number of former Congress leaders from Navi Mumbai, who were city chiefs, to defect in recent years, mostly to the BJP, further weakening the party’s municipal footprint.

The induction took place late at night in Thane, in the presence of deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, at a gathering organised by party MP Naresh Mhaske. It underscored the Sena’s aggressive push to consolidate its civic base ahead of the polls.

Madhavi, who has influence in the Airoli region, with three members of his family elected as corporators, had stayed with the Sena UBT during the 2022 split in the undivided Sena. He faced police cases and was even externed during this period but continued to be loyal. His son accompanied Aaditya Thackeray during various campaigns. Madhavi was rewarded with an assembly nomination in the last election, which he lost to BJP’s Ganesh Naik, his one-time mentor.

Explaining the switch, Madhavi said the move was driven by personal considerations and the need to push local development. “For my workers in my ward, and for the development of the ward, I have joined the party. I want to work under the leadership and guidance of our Shiv Sena leader.” He added that his respect for Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray remain unchanged.

Welcoming the new entrants, Shinde said the defections reflected confidence in his leadership and governance model. “Madhavi has been a party worker for many years. Poonam Patil’s entry with the other former corporators will strengthen our party in the Belapur area,” he said.

He added that the Sena’s focus remained on development and delivery. “Shiv Sena’s agenda is development. There is a Mahayuti government of like-minded parties in the state and at the centre, which is why there is a double-engine government in Maharashtra.”

The defections are being seen as particularly damaging for the Sena (UBT) and the Congress in Navi Mumbai, where both parties have struggled to retain senior corporators and finalise strong ward-level panels after a decade-long gap in civic elections.

The latest realignment also strengthens the Sena in Navi Mumbai at a time when it is expected to be in a direct contest with the BJP, with clarity on a local alliance or seat-sharing arrangement still awaited. Both parties have been competing to get as many former corporators on their side as they can, in their quest for supremacy in the civic body.