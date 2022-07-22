Hindu, Muslim OBC groups demand caste-based census, plan nationwide protest from Aug 15
Organisations of Hindu and Muslim other backward classes (OBCs) have rallied together seeking a nationwide caste-based census. Shabbir Ahmed Ansari, a veteran of the OBC movement, is among those leading the charge.
Ansari, who heads the All India Muslim OBC Organisation (AIMOBC), will announce a nationwide agitation on August 15, seeking that the nationwide census, which was scheduled for 2021, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, also enumerates castes. At present, only data about the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is collected.
Though the Marathas dominate Maharashtra’s politics, the OBCs, who are spread across religion, classes, and castes, are considered the largest social bloc at around 53% of the population. Of these, 43.70% are Hindus and 8.40% are non-Hindus. Though some estimates peg their population lower, there is no scientific measurement of caste numbers, with the last caste-based census having taken place in 1931 in British India.
Ansari, who has been associated with veteran OBC leaders like Karpoori Thakur and Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, said the Central government had refused to relent on enumerating castes.
Ansari said though the Supreme Court had restored the political quota for the OBCs in the local body elections after accepting a report on their empirical data by former chief secretary J K Banthia, this was a setback to the larger demand for the census.
“Genuine data will not be generated without a caste-based census. The restoration of the political quota has led to the demand for a caste-based census being [forgotten and] bypassed… All parties have ensnared the OBCs in this issue,” he alleged.
Muslim OBC activists said like among the Hindus, caste and class run coterminous among Muslims, with a bulk of them engaged in traditional, caste-based occupations like Bagwans and Rayeens (gardeners), Ansaris, Jhulahas and Momins (weavers), Hajams (barbers), and Darjis (tailors), despite their conversion from Hinduism. Ansari said the B P Mandal commission report had taken both caste and class into consideration.
“The OBCs are spread across India. No political party is willing to conduct a caste-based census as they fear that once the OBCs realise their actual numbers, they will seek a greater share in political power,” Ansari said.
Ansari, who has called religion-based quotas for Muslims unconstitutional, said he would attend rallies organised by OBC groups on August 5 and 7 in Delhi and announce a protest on August 15.
“This will be a nationwide agitation and we will hit the roads,” he said, while claiming the support of around 40 organisations from Maharashtra. Ansari will also meet chief ministers of states to press the demand.
On August 7, Ansari will be part of a conclave in Delhi organised by Babanrao Taywade of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh. Taywade said they had 22 demands from the Union government like the caste census, a separate budget and ministry for OBCs, and scholarships.
Kalyan Dale of OBC-VJNT-Bahujan Parishad said the report on empirical data that had helped restore political quota was “a band-aid solution to a complex wound”. The caste census would reveal the number of OBCs and their socio-economic conditions, help direct welfare measures, and upend the social order, even among the OBCs as some established castes and classes had cornered most benefits meant for the larger group, he said, adding that they would support the AIMOBC in Maharashtra.
OBC groups are holding a conclave in Pune on August 7 — which marks the day in 1990 when then Prime Minister V P Singh implemented the Mandal commission report — to decide on the next course of action.
