History sheeter on way to commit a murder arrested after dramatic chase

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old history sheeter was arrested on Thursday morning after a dramatic chase over rooftops of slums in Dahisar.

The accused, Shahdab Makrani, has several cases registered against him from peddling drugs to attempt to murder in Borivali and Dahisar localities. After he was caught and searched, police found an iron sickle hidden in his clothes. He told the police he was on his way to kill someone following a dispute the previous day.

According to the police, Makrani was spotted by a team of policemen patrolling the Ganpat Patil Nagar locality in Borivali East in the early hours of Thursday. When the team saw Makrani, they asked him to stop, but seeing the policemen, Makrani climbed up on the roof tops of houses in the slums and began running on the asbestos sheets in the dark.

The police team followed Makrani and chased him for at least 20 minutes before they found him hiding under an asbestos sheet on the roof of a house. “We risked falling as we had to hop over several rooftops. As we could not spot him after chasing him for a while, we switched on our torch lights and began searching under the sheets of the roofs when we spotted him crawled up in a space where only a cat could fit,” said a police officer from MHB police station.

The officials arrested him and took him to the MHB Colony police station in Borivali. “Makrani confessed that he was on his way to kill a man following a dispute over selling of drugs the previous day,” said a police officer from MHB police station.

Makrani had been earlier accused of assaulting a police officer when he was apprehended with drugs. He had also been wanted for a murder. “The 26-year-old was also externed from the city and was wanted in a case of extorting money from slum dwellers for protection from police against action for stealing electricity,” said an official.

Makrani was then booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act and had been on the wanted list of MHB Colonly and Dahisar police stations.