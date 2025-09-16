History-sheeter arrested for pushing friend into Kal river

NAVI MUMBAI: A 38-year-old man from Ambe Shivtar who went missing last week was found to have been allegedly killed by his friend, a history sheeter from Pune. Three days later, his body was found in the Kal river’s downstream at Mahad. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Tushar Tukaram Yenpure, is a resident of Dattanagar, Pune. The Mahad MIDC police arrested him on Sunday. The victim, Tulshiram Chandrakant Gaikwad, had gone missing on September 9.

According to police, the incident happened around 9 pm that day. Gaikwad, Yenpure, and four others were walking home after buying groceries from a local market. Gaikwad reportedly abused Yenpure during the walk, which angered the latter. He then allegedly pushed Gaikwad off a small bridge into the lake.

“There was no barricade on the bridge. Gaikwad could not swim and drowned instantly. One of the friends jumped in to rescue him, but failed,” said the investigating officer.

Gaikwad’s family lodged a missing persons complaint on September 11 after failing to trace him. His body was recovered the next morning in the lake downstream.

Police said Yenpure has multiple cases registered against him in Pune and has previously been jailed. He also allegedly threatened the other friends with dire consequences if they revealed the incident.

However, during questioning, all four friends gave consistent statements that confirmed Yenpure’s involvement. A police team later traced and arrested him from Baramati, after which he was remanded to six days of police custody. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 23, Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 351(3) (threatening to cause death), and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace).