Jun 27, 2024
History-sheeter killed by mob for stealing phone in Vasai

ByMegha Sood
Jun 27, 2024 07:06 AM IST

According to the police, Soni was a habitual criminal who had at least six housebreaking, and robbery cases registered against him

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old history-sheeter was lynched in Vasai East when he was caught stealing a mobile phone on Wednesday morning.

Abhishek Soni, 23.
The incident occurred around 6am, when Abhishek Soni, was caught stealing a phone from a shop. When the owner of the shop raised an alarm, a group of people gathered at the spot and started beating and kicking Soni. When the police reached the spot, the crowd dispersed leaving Soni bleeding on the road. The accused was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, Soni was a habitual criminal who had at least six housebreaking, and robbery cases registered against him. “We had arrested Soni for possession of drugs as well. Being an addict Soni often robbed mobile phones or wallets to get easy money for narcotics,” said a police officer from Pelhar police station.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons who assaulted him. “We are scanning through the CCTV footage of the vicinity to identify the people who assaulted and lynched Soni,” said the police officer.

The police are recording the statement of the owner of the mobile phone to ask him to identify the mob that lynched Soni.

