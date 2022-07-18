Hit by taxi, 19-year-old biker comes under tanker wheels

Mumbai: Family of a 19-year-old boy was devastated after their neighbour informed them about a freak accident involving the teenager on Saturday night. The neighbour was on the same road in Sewri where in an attempt to overtake a tanker, the teenage biker was hit by a taxi, fell under the wheels of the tanker, and died on the spot.

The biker was returning home to BPT Colony, Mazgaon after dropping his friend at Vashi Naka, Chembur.

According to the police, the deceased, Tushar Kadam, was staying with his parents and two elder brothers. His father Sanjay Kadam works in BPT Bombay Port Trust (BPT) as a peon. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Tushar was returning home after dropping his friend off at Vashi Naka in Chembur. Police said he was riding under the Freeway Bridge and due to some repair work, the northbound road was closed for around 500 metres near the Sewri Phatak towards CST, hence northbound traffic was diverted on the southbound lane. According to the police, proper barricading was done and the diversion was visible.

The incident occurred when the biker tried to overtake the tanker in the northbound lane. He rammed into the taxi (RTO registration number with MH03-AT-5848) which was coming from the opposite direction and was thrown on the left side lane due to the impact. Though the tanker driver tried to take evasive action, Kadam’s head came under the tanker’s rear wheels, said police inspector Santosh Kokare of the Sewri police station.

The passers-by then informed the police about the incident. The taxi driver stopped there. After seeing people gathered on the road, the neighbour also went there and recognised that it was Tushar. He then came home and informed the youngsters’ family and Tushar’s elder brother Mandar Kadam, 25, about the incident, said Mahesh Kadam, elder brother of Tushar.

Mandar then informed his father and the entire family members then rushed to the spot. But by the time they reached, police had already taken Tushar to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

“Tushar was very social from his childhood and he was immediately recognised by a neighbour. He left education after completing his class 10 and was searching for work. We cannot come to terms with the fact that he is not with us anymore,” said a distraught father. While Mandar works in an event management firm, Mahesh, the other brother, works in a private firm.

The Sewri police have registered a case against the taxi driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. He was arrested and produced in court and granted judicial custody and later released on bail, said a police officer.