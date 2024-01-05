close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Hit-and-run claims life of 38-year-old on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road

ByManish K Pathak
Jan 05, 2024 06:40 AM IST

A hit-and-run incident on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road has claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Sadique Hasamali Sayyad, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, died when a speeding dumper struck him from behind near Lotus Signal

Mumbai: A hit-and-run incident on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road has claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Sadique Hasamali Sayyad, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, died when a speeding dumper struck him from behind near Lotus Signal.

The incident occurred around 9:15pm as Sadique was returning home from work. The Deonar police have registered a case for causing death due to rash and negligent driving against the unidentified dumper driver. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved in this incident.

Sadique, who resided with his 73-year-old mother and two elder brothers and their families, worked in a private firm. Senior inspector Shashank Shelke of the Deonar police station reported that the collision occurred while Sadique was crossing Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road near Lotus Signal.

The locals witnessed the incident but could not record the registration number of the dumper. After the collision, the driver fled the scene by accelerating away. The locals informed the police about the incident.

Tahirali Sayyad, Sadique’s elder brother, and an auto driver, received a call about the incident. He, along with other relatives, rushed to the spot, but Sadique had already been taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

“My brother was coming home from work and after seeing his body it appeared that his head and upper body were crushed under a tyre as both his legs had separated from the upper body. It was a brutal accident,” said Tahirali.

“Sadique was my younger brother and was very close to me,” he said. He added that after 8pm heavy vehicles start coming from Navi Mumbai and they drive at high speed. The police are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and Link Road to identify the vehicle responsible for this accident.

