MUMBAI: A private hospital and its nurses have been charged with endangering the life of a patient, after the mother of a BJP politician fell from her hospital bed and sustained injuries. Hospital booked after politician’s mother falls from bed

A case has been registered by the V B Nagar police in Kurla west after Haji Arfat Shaikh, former president of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, accused the managing director of the Kurla-based Fauziya Hospital and its nurses of being neglectful towards his injured mother.

According to the complaint, Shaikh’s mother fell from her hospital bed, which lacked guard rails. She suffered injuries to her hands and stomach, and her face was also swollen under her eyes. He alleged that the doctors and nurses neglected to attend to her, only paying attention 12 hours later.

Shaikh, who is also a builder, said he was in Karnataka and Maharashtra for party work and, after he returned, learnt that his mother had been admitted to Fauziya Hospital near their home.

“His mother Shama, 71, was vomiting and was admitted to a deluxe room in the hospital. When Shaikh visited her, she told him she had fallen from her bed as it didn’t have guard rails. Although injured, the nurses took a long time to attend to her,” said a police officer.

Shaikh eventually called the family doctor the next morning, as the hospital’s doctors had allegedly not attended to his mother in a timely manner.

“We have registered an offence against the managing director of the hospital, Dr Anjum Deshmukh; the hospital’s legal representative, Dr Usman Shaikh; and two nurses on duty during the night of 15th of September, Amisha Mali and Pratima Gupta,” said the police officer.

Offences have been registered under Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace or cause another offence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.