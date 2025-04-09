Hosps see sharp spike in heat exhaustion, viral illness cases amid soaring temperatures

Mumbai: As temperatures surge past seasonal norms, major hospitals in the city are seeing a steep rise—up to 25% compared to the previous year—in cases of heat-related illness and viral infection. Doctors say the overlap of symptoms related to heat exhaustion and viral illness is making diganosis complicated, often prolonging recovery. The weather department has predicted a heat wave in the state for three days. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

“We’ve seen a 10-15% spike in patients with heat-related conditions such as dehydration, fainting spells, and exhaustion,” said Dr Raj Kishore Agarwal, senior consultant in general medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel. “That’s almost a 10% rise from the same time last year – and we’re still in early April.”

Dr BA Chaurasia, consultant in internal medicine at Kokilaben Hospital, said consultations at the hospital for seasonal ailments like flu, stomach infection, and respiratory illness are up 20-25%. Though most patients are managed in the outpatient department, recovery times have increased, he observed.

“Younger patients are returning with lingering fatigue while in older adults and those with chronic conditions, the impact is more severe,” said Dr Chaurasia.

The surge in patients coincides with unusually high temperatures in the city in recent weeks, with the mercury touching 39.2°C – nearly 7°C above normal – on March 11. The India Meteorological Department has warned of a further 3-4°C rise in maximum temperatures in the coming days.

“We’re anticipating a bigger wave of heat-related emergencies by late April,” said Dr Chaurasia.

Doctors say the sharp drop in night temperatures and high humidity have created ideal conditions for viruses and bacteria to thrive, making people more vulnerable to infections. “High humidity affects thermoregulation and promotes viral transmission, making the body more prone to fatigue and secondary infections,” said Dr Agarwal.

Dr Sandeep Gore, director of emergency medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mulund said coastal humidity hampers sweating and the body’s ability to cool itself. “Elderly patients, in particular, come in confused, dehydrated, with rapid heart rates and low sodium – classic signs of heat exhaustion,” he said.

Emergency departments at hospitals are also under pressure owing to the spike in patients. “Mumbai has seen a clear rise in heat emergencies over the last few years,” said Dr Gore. “Last year, we treated actual heatstroke cases, which were once rare in Mumbai. Climate change is no longer a slow-moving crisis – it’s a health emergency now.”

A major concern this season is the overlap of symptoms between heat exhaustion and viral illness, said doctors. “We’re seeing patients with fever, headache, body ache, and nausea—symptoms that mimic both heat-related stress and infections,” said Dr Agarwal. “It makes diagnosis more complicated. We now rely more on lab tests and patient history to distinguish between the two.”

At Kokilaben, Dr Chaurasia noted cases where patients had fever and cough but also showed signs of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. “It’s not the typical flu picture—it’s mixed, and it’s harder to treat.”

Though vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria haven’t spiked yet, doctors remain watchful. “With early rains and rising humidity, mosquito breeding could start earlier than usual,” warned Dr Agarwal. Hospitals have begun taking preventive measures—Fortis and Gleneagles have set up hydration stations and launched awareness drives.

“We’re ready for heat emergencies,” said Dr Gore. “Our emergency teams are trained, and we’re treating this like a seasonal crisis.”