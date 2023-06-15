THANE: The Thane Nagar police have arrested a 20-year-old hotel waiter from Nepal border for allegedly killing a 65-year-old Rajkot-based man who was staying at a Thane-based hotel over stealing his money, the Thane police said on Wednesday. Thane hotel waiter held at Nepal border for murder

The accused has been identified as Rajan Shyam Sudhakar Sharma, 20, a resident of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, who had working here as a waiter in a hotel. While the deceased has been identified as Karabhai Rambhai Suva, 65, who had a construction business in Gujarat and Mumbai.

The incident took place at Hotel Prince Residency under the jurisdiction of Thane Nagar police station on May 27, when Suva had checked into the hotel for stay lasting a few days.

According to the police, they were alerted by hotel staff about a senior citizen lying in a pool of blood on his bed in room number 303 of the hotel. When the police reached the spot, they found that he was stabbed by a sharp object in the face and neck 10 to 20 times. They took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

Jayraj Ranvare, a senior police inspector, at Thane Nagar Police Station, “Under the guidance of our senior, we formed a team and checked CCTV footage of the hotel and as well enquired with hotel staff. We learned during the inspection of the footage that one man visited and came out from room number 303 frequently. We enquired with the staff and got to know that he is waiter Rajan Sharma who had recently joined the job 20 days ago and he had left for his hometown on the day of the crime citing mother’s ill health.”

Police sources said that based on technical intelligence, the accused location was traced to Ratnagiri and he withdrew ₹80,000 through the ATM of the deceased at Ratnagiri railway station and later he went to Karnataka. One police team was dispatched to Karnataka but he could not be traced there.

Anil Taksande, Investigation officer, said, “We received information about Sharma that he would be in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Another team went to Gorakhpur to nab him, but he used to change his locality frequently. He bought two new mobile sim cards and contacted his friend. During his questioning, his friend revealed that he had fled India and was hiding in Nepal.” Taksande said adding, “On June 6, Sharma was about to come to meet his parents at the Nepal-Indian border. We laid a trap nearby and nabbed him.” The top-off said Sharma would arrive at 6 am on Jine 5, but he didn’t turn up. The police team waited patiently for 26 hours keeping a vigil and arrested him at 8 am on June 6

“During the interrogation, he revealed that Suva wanted some cash and thus had given his ATM card to Sharma to withdraw some amount. Sharma checked his account and learned that there was a lot of money in Suva’s account. Sharma further revealed that Suva used filthy language which cause to he stabbed him by a sharp object that was bought on the same day for killing purposes. Following this, Sharma fled away with ₹16000 cash, a mobile phone, and the ATM card,” said Taksande.

The sharp object and the mobile phone were recovered from his possession, said police.

