House collapses due to BMC work, toddler dies
Mumbai A four-year-old boy died and five others were injured after a ground plus one-storey house collapsed in the Kandivali area of the city on Saturday at around 4 pm.
The incident took place when a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor was digging near the house for road and drainage works. According to BMC officials, the house was illegally built, without a base or foundation. However, BMC said that they are going to blacklist the contractor and also file a police complaint.
The deceased has been identified as Noushad Ali (4), who was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead on arrival. Hasina Shah (22) and Shahidunnisa Rain (30), the other injured, are currently undergoing treatment.
The other three injured includes three-month-old Dilshad Shah, 16-year-old Mohammad Ansar and 38-year-old Prema Yadav, who are admitted in hospital and their condition is stable.
Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner of the civic body, said, “The G+1 house was illegal. Our contractor was carrying out road and drainage works when the house collapsed. We are going to blacklist him and file a complaint with the police.”
Nandekar added, “It seems the house had no base or foundation, and hence it collapsed. We have stopped the work for now, and nearby houses have been vacated.”
Meanwhile, the structure had two families living in it, which includes one on the ground floor and the second on the first floor. The family residing on the ground floor was injured.
