HR and KC colleges release merit lists, cut-offs drop by around 3% points
Mumbai: As non-state education boards (CBSE, CISCE) are yet to declare their Class 12 board exam results, the first merit list for admissions to undergraduate (UG) degree courses at HR and KC colleges in Churchgate saw their cut-offs dipping by around 3 percentage points on Tuesday.
At HR College, the FYBCom list ended at 93.50% this year, 3.5% points lower than last year’s 97%. At KC College, the FYBCom list ended at 93%, down from 96.15% recorded last year.
“The drop in cut-off is because students from higher scoring boards, i.e. CBSE and CISCE, have not yet got their results. These groups are missing from our first list, and the cut-offs would have been higher if their marks were included,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal, HR College.
Ramchandani also said that based on previous years’ cut-offs, which included results of these non-state education boards, HR College will be reserving between 25 to 50% of their available seats for mainly CBSE and ISC students. Admissions to UG degree courses this year are currently being conducted exclusively for state-board (HSC) students, while others await their marks.
This year, Class 12 state board exams were held between March and April first week and results were announced on June 8. However, non-state education boards conducted class 10 and class 12 board exams in May and June, and their results are expected in July.
Last year, as Class 10 and 12 exams were cancelled (across state and non-state boards) owing to the pandemic, both colleges saw high cut-offs in the first merit lists as students across boards fared better overall.
KC and HR Colleges are popular destinations for commerce, science and art students from the city and around the country. Starting 2020-21, both colleges are now part of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University (HSNCU). Along with Bombay Teachers’ Training College, they conduct admissions on a separate schedule.
At KC College, the cut-off for FYBA dropped by four to five percentage points. Self-financed courses in both colleges remained high in demand with cutoffs for courses like BCom in Banking and Insurance (BBI), BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF), BA in Media and Mass Communication (BAMMC), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) remaining between 90-95% across courses in both institutes.
The majority of colleges under Mumbai University are expected to release their first merit lists for undergraduate courses on Wednesday. These include RA Poddar College in Matunga, Birla College in Kalyan, St. Andrew’s and RD National Colleges in Bandra. Some autonomous colleges, like NM, Mithibai, and SK Somaiya College are expected to release their merit lists at a later date.
Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of NM College, said, “We are not releasing any merit list on Wednesday. Our entrance exams are going on till June 30, and those results will be out in the second week of July. Only the BCom course will have a merit list but that will also be out later.”
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
