Husband arrested after wife’s suicide in dowry case

Mumbai: The Trombay police have taken a husband into custody on suspicions of dowry-related death after his wife died by suicide at their residence in Trombay. The couple, tied the knot last April in a court marriage. The victim’s mother alleged that her husband used to beat her often for money whenever he came home under the influence of alcohol. HT Image

According to authorities, the FIR stemmed from a statement provided by the deceased’s mother, who revealed that her 20-year-old daughter had entered into a court marriage with the accused last year, albeit against the wishes of both families. Seeking to honour familial traditions, the couple later underwent a religious marriage ceremony.

After their marriage, the couple lived in Trombay, close to the victim’s parental home. The victim’s father, a BMC employee, found signs of domestic abuse during a visit. Allegedly, the husband resorted to violence whenever his demands for money, to fund his alcohol consumption, were not met.

Despite the suffering, the victim’s family didn’t seek help from the authorities, hoping things would get better. They tried talking to the husband, asking him to stop his abusive behavior and make things right with his wife. But he ignored them, continuing to demand money and use violence to control her.

The situation worsened on May 29, when the deceased informed her parents of her husband’s demand for ₹5,000, threatening to evict her if she didn’t comply. Bowing to the pressure, her parents handed over the requested amount. The next day, despite their repeated attempts to contact their daughter, they received no response. Later that afternoon, they received the news of their daughter’s suicide.

The victim was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police have filed a case under section 304 (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the husband has been apprehended. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, as said by a police officer from the Trombay Police Station.