Mon, Sept 15, 2025
IAS officer M Angamuthu appointed chairman of Mumbai Port Authority

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 05:58 am IST

Angamuthu, who was serving as chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, brings extensive administrative experience to the role.

MUMBAI: M Angamuthu, a 2002-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed chairman of the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Saturday. He will take charge later this week, succeeding Sushilkumar Singh, chairman of Deendayal Port Authority, who had been holding additional charge of MbPA since October 2024, following the retirement of former chairperson Rajiv Jalota.

Angamuthu, who was serving as chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, brings extensive administrative experience to the role. He is a former commissioner and secretary to the Government of Assam and has also served as chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

His tenure as MbPA chairperson is set until October 2027, after being cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

The Mumbai Port Authority, one of India’s 12 Union government-owned ports, plays a key role in the country’s trade and logistics, with a history spanning over 150 years. The post had remained vacant for nearly a year, affecting the administration’s efficiency, until Angamuthu’s appointment was finalised.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / IAS officer M Angamuthu appointed chairman of Mumbai Port Authority
