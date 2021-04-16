IB cancels exams in India, to consider predicted grades, coursework for marking

Due to rising Covid-19 cases in the state and the country, the International Baccalaureate (IB) has decided to cancel its examinations across the country.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, the board said that it will use predicted grades to mark students this year.

“Following ongoing conversations with our schools, associations and education boards, the IB has informed schools of our decision not to hold examinations in India due to the rising cases of Covid-19. We intend that the results of students in India should be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For more details on the May 2021 session, students, parents and teachers are encouraged to talk to their school’s IB coordinator,” said the board in an official response.

The board stated that while the students of IBDP (Class 12 equivalent) can take the non-examination route, those in the middle year’s programme (which includes Class 10) will be given alternative tasks for the evaluation process. Details on the process and the components of each of these options has been shared with schools.

After the May 2020 predicted grades were higher than in previous years, IB has decided to recommend generous guidelines within which teachers will be asked to submit their predictions.

“Where teachers feel these predicted grade distributions are not aligned with student performance, the IB is developing a process that will allow schools to request a different grade distribution and provide evidence that supports their claim,” stated the board.