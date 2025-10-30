IIM Mumbai reaches ₹5 lakh package for internship

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has recorded one of its best-ever summer placement seasons this year. The institute has seen over 100 top recruiters participating and more than one-third of the 2026 batch has already gotten pre-placement offers (PPOs) from their internship organisations.

This year, the highest stipend for the two-month internship touched ₹5 lakh, and the top 10% of students will earn an average of ₹4.45 lakh in that period. The soon to be graduates saw 101 offers from consulting firms, 92 from FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies, and new roles in IT and marketing. The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector contributed more than 25% of the total offers, with major firms offering investment banking, risk, and wealth management profiles.

Prominent legacy recruiters such as HUL, ITC, P&G, Godrej, Nestlé, Amazon, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, TAS, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, and PwC US Advisory continued their long-standing association with the campus. In addition, new recruiters like Mahindra, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Hinduja Group, Phillip Capital India, Coats, PhonePe, Michelin, CKA Birla Group, and Rich Products & Solutions joined the roster this year.

Adding to the momentum, Apple, Samsung, American Express, Nomura, RPG Group, and Pidilite Industries Limited made a strong comeback to the placement process. Recruiters such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Citi, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Pernod Ricard, and AB InBev further strengthened the diverse recruiter portfolio, spanning consulting, finance, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

Director of IIM Mumbai, professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, stated that the placement performance reflects an increasing trust of industry partners in the institute’s academic ecosystem. “We saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse pool of organisations, with consulting and BFSI leading the way. The roles offered in investment banking, risk management, and digital transformation show confidence in our students’ analytical and leadership potential,” he said.