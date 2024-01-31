IIT Bombay cancels lecture by GN Devy

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Tuesday cancelled a lecture by Ganesh Devy, a cultural activist, literary critic and former professor of English at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The lecture was scheduled for January 31, and its cancellation has spurred concerns among students regarding the institute’s practice of cancelling lectures. A group of students have decided to gather at the venue on January 31 to ascertain the reasons for the cancellation. HT Image

IIT Bombay authorities had decided to invite Devy under the ‘Institute Lecture’ series to deliver a talk titled ‘The crisis within: On Knowledge and Education in India’. Students and faculty were informed a month in advance about the talk. But on the eve of the event, on January 30, the authorities informed students and faculty members that the lecture was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. Sources said the committee appointed to regulate lectures organised at the IIT Bombay campus decided to call off the lecture.

The IIT Bombay administration has, in the past, cancelled a lecture titled ‘Israel-Palestine: The Historical Context’ by Professor Achin Vanaik, as well as a conference titled ‘Cultures of the Political Left in Modern India’. Given this history, students on campus had anticipated that Devy’s lecture might be cancelled.

“We were very excited to hear Professor Devy as he is an intellectual personality who delivers his thoughts on history and present society. We were very happy when the institute decided to invite him to the campus. But going by past instances, we feared that the institute may cancel the lecture,” said a student from the campus.

Professor Devy said, “I have never been previously associated with IIT Bombay. A professor from the institute’s lecture committee invited me to give a lecture. But a day before I was leaving, the same person called to inform me about cancellation of the lecture. I did not even bother to ask the reason as it is not my basic right. I have ample of pending work, so I utilised the time for the same.”

IIT Bombay officials could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.