IIT Rourkee proposes 52MLD alternate tank behind Hanging Gardens, BMC says it can be even smaller

MUMBAI: The alternate tank required on the plot behind Hanging Gardens till the Malabar Hill reservoir is repaired can be much less than 91MLD according to a report from IIT Roorkee. The institution has recommended a 52MLD tank, gladdening the hearts of tree lovers who were worried about the 387 trees that would have had to be chopped for a 91MLD tank. Interestingly, Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), told HT that the tank could be even smaller.

“We need a detailed structural audit of the tank before we start the process of constructing an alternate tank,” said Bangar. “Once it is completed, we will start repairing the reservoir.” The additional municipal commissioner added that the alternate tank would take between 12 and 18 months to complete and the repair methodology would be decided under the supervision of IIT Bombay.

Talking about the alternate tank’s location, size, shape and capacity, Bangar said that although IIT Roorkee had recommended a capacity of 52MLD, according to the BMC, 32 to 35 MLD would suffice. “We will discuss this again with IIT and if they agree, the proposed capacity of the tank will be revised,” he said. “The point is that the least possible capacity should be considered. Why should an alternate tank of a higher capacity be built when the original tank is in good shape? After this is decided, we will finalise the shape and size to keep the footprint limited so that less trees need to be cut.”

The additional commissioner said that the location would most probably be the original proposed location, as otherwise the BMC would have to adjust the distribution network. “There is no logic in having it elsewhere, as the cost will go up and it will be difficult to do,” he said.

IIT Roorkee has categorically mentioned that reconstruction of the Malabar Hill reservoir is not required since it is in good shape. “There are two main compartments, 1 and 2, and five sub-compartments, 2A, 2B, 1A, 1B and 1C,” said Bangar. “The 1C compartment is the one that requires major repairs while two compartments are sturdy. There are minor repairs needed but reconstruction is completely ruled out since the reservoir is overall in good shape.”

The additional municipal commissioner added that IIT Roorkee had said that while the Malabar Hill reservoir was being used, repairing it would not be possible. “This necessitated the requirement of an alternate tank,” he said. “Sub-compartment repair will not be possible but three tanks can be repaired at once or two tanks at a time. Likewise, the second compartment will be used, and it will be augmented or assisted by the alternate tank in order to provide the requisite amount of water.”