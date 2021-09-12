IIT Bombay holds exams in hybrid mode; those on campus take tests offline

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday announced that it is conducting its mid-semester exams in a hybrid mode – students currently staying on campus are being allowed to appear for exams in physical mode, whereas those off campus are appearing for exams online.

“As per the state policy on the pandemic, we are still not allowed to go for physical classroom-based lectures. However, as many of our students are currently on campus, we thought of providing a real feel for the exam to these students by inviting them to write their exams in the classrooms by following all the Covid norms. This will help these students to be less stressed during the exam as we have been able to provide them with an ambience of exam rooms,” said professor Subhashis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B.

“Around 1,500 students who are currently on campus are attending lectures online. Most of them are appearing for the exams in physical mode,” added Chaudhari.

The institute shut down completely on March 28 last year owing to the pandemic, with an early summer vacation announced on April 1. On June 25, the institute declared that the entire autumn semester will be conducted online in the interest of students’ safety. Since then, almost all teaching and academic activities, barring research work, have been held online. However, last December, IIT-B put in place a plan for the slow rebooting of research work and to determine which students should be called in first and how. A committee was set up with student and faculty representatives for the decision.

While undergraduate students and incoming masters and PhD students can complete their semester remotely, research scholars and senior masters’ students have to mandatorily complete their research projects to complete their course work. Thus, scholars who needed access to laboratories for their work were allowed to come back to the campus on priority.