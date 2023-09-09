Mumbai: In an effort to improve the quality of education among slum children, the education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched its first ‘night reading hall’ for the students of Classes 9 and 10 at Nityanand Marg Mumbai Public School in Koldongari (Sahar Marg) area, Andheri East. These reading halls will be open between 6pm and 8pm. In a first, BMC launches night reading hall for slum children

“Soon, there will be 350 night reading halls in BMC schools,” Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, said. “Since the slum children live together in small houses, their studies get affected. I believe that night reading halls will definitely be beneficial for the educational journey of students in Mumbai. This will help night scholars and would raise the progress graph of many promising students.”

Raju Tadvi, education officer (secondary) at BMC, said that the night reading halls will have separate rooms for boys and girls. “Currently, the night study will continue for two hours, and it will be extended based on demand from children and parents,” he added.

Tadvi further said that students from other schools will also be admitted to the reading hall after checking their school identity cards and Aadhaar cards. Parents who want to admit their child should communicate with the principal of the nearest BMC school, the education department has said.