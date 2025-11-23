Mumbai: Ikshu Shinde, a Class 12 student at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), has become the first Indian student to be selected as a Global Future Scholar and Diplomat by the Garibay Institute for Soft Power and Public Diplomacy, in the United States of America (USA). In a first, Indian student to join elite cohort in US think tank for diplomacy

This international honour recognises young leaders who exhibit intellectual promise, leadership ability, and a deep commitment to democratic values. Shinde will now join an elite global cohort trained to navigate diplomacy, negotiate complex global challenges, and shape conversations on public policy and cultural exchanges.

According to a press statement issued by DAIS, the program includes an intense training in international diplomacy, negotiation, policy analysis, and cross-cultural leadership, guided by global experts. Shinde will participate in simulated diplomatic forums, leadership studios, and policy labs, preparing for roles in international governance.

The Garibay Institute is a think tank dedicated to advancing soft-power diplomacy—the ability of nations and individuals to influence global outcomes through culture, values, and dialogue. The institute’s mission is to nurture human-centered leadership and creative diplomacy.

The DAIS press statement reads, “Ikshu’s journey reflects a rare blend of policy expertise and cultural artistry. She has worked at the grassroots level during the state and general elections leading voter-awareness campaigns that reached over 8,000 citizens across Mumbai. She has also undertaken several initiatives focused on senior citizens, cultivating strong intergenerational relationships.”

Beyond policy, Ikshu is an accomplished dancer with over a decade of training. She holds a Professional Dance Diploma from The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy under renowned choreographer Ashley Lobo and a Classical Dance Diploma in Kathak from the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal. As president of the DAIS dance club, she had led several dance productions at school. She is also a member of the International Dance Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (CID-UNESCO).

In a letter to Shinde, the Garibay Institute praised her for “strengthening democratic participation at the grassroots” and for balancing academic excellence with cultural expression–qualities that align with the institute’s mission of creative diplomacy and human-centered leadership.

Shinde is also a descendant of Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century Malwa queen who was posthumously honoured with the title ‘Punyashlok’ (righteous) for her philanthropic contributions. As she carried with her a strong family tradition of social service, Shinde accepted the honour with gratitude and said she would live up to the trust placed in her.