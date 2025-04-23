Menu Explore
In a fortnight, 2.5x more water tankers needed across state

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 23, 2025 08:04 AM IST

With the summer advancing and temperatures hitting record new highs every so often, the average water stock available in the state’s dams is only 37.96%

MUMBAI: A scorching summer combined with rising consumption driven by rapid urbanisation has led to a sharp decline in water levels across parts of Maharashtra, raising concerns about the state’s water security.

Nashik [Maharashtra], Apr 20 (ANI): Women face hardships in their quest to get water from a well for daily use amid water crisis in Borichivari village of Taluka Peth, in Nashik on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Grab)
Nashik [Maharashtra], Apr 20 (ANI): Women face hardships in their quest to get water from a well for daily use amid water crisis in Borichivari village of Taluka Peth, in Nashik on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Within the last fortnight alone, the number of tankers meeting water needs in the state rose 2.5 times – from 223 to 580. With the summer advancing and temperatures hitting record new highs every so often, the average water stock available in the state’s dams is only 37.96%.

Sources in the government say that an increase in consumption during the summer months is not the only reason for falling water stocks; summers are getting hotter, year on year, leading to greater evaporation in the state’s reservoirs. This has been contributing significantly to falling water levels.

According to the weekly figures released by the state water department, 178 villages and 606 hamlets were receiving water supply through 223 tankers on April 17. Just 15 days later, 447 villages and 1,342 hamlets in 17 districts were meeting their drinking water needs through 580 tankers.

The highest number of tankers (192) was operating in the drought-prone Marathwada division of the state; 135 tankers in the Nashik division; 114 tankers in the Pune division; 76 tankers in the Konkan division; and 63 tankers in the Amravati division. According to a district-wise distribution, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Marathwada were augmenting their water supply via 135 tankers.

Another worrying statistic is the average water stock in the state’s reservoirs – 37.96%, a 4% drop in a week, from 41.3% on April 15. The Pune region has the lowest availability, at 31.80% (36.31% on April 15), while Amravati has the highest, at 48.65% (50.09% on April 15). The existing stock will have to last until mid-July, when the monsoon is expected to cover the entire state.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
