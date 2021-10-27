In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sena leader and Maha min Aaditya Thackeray seeks to end “BJP’s dictatorship”

Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray sought to end the ‘dictatorship’ of Bharatiya Janata Party in Dadra and Nagar Haveli while addressing a public rally for the by-poll in Silvassa. Thackeray also said that their fight is also to provide justice to the family of late MP Mohan Delkar. The polling will take place on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena has fielded the late MP’s wife Kalaben Delkar for the by-poll which was necessitated after Delkar’s death by suicide in Mumbai in February. The late MP in his suicide note mentioned names of top officials of the Union Territory, including the administrator Praful Patel, superintendent of police, and the collector. A case has been filed in Mumbai on the basis of the 15-page letter and statements of Delkar’s son, Abhinav.

“Till now, I thought that IAS or IPS officers are appointed as administrators but when political appointees, who are dictatorial come, then we have to show that our country cannot accept dictatorship... This is not any ordinary by-election, but remember why it had to be taken up. We have to remove dictatorship,” Thackeray said in his speech in Silvassa on Wednesday afternoon.

Thackeray expressed confidence that they would win the seat and said, “I see a different emotion in people here. After such an incident (referring to Mohan Delkar’s suicide) there could be a feeling of revenge and sadness, but here I see that everyone wants justice.” “I assure you that the SIT investigations is going in the right direction,” Thackeray assured Abhinav Delkar.

The Thackeray scion took on former cheif minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis during his 15-minute long speech, saying that he gave empty assurances in Maharashtra during elections. Fadnavis campaigned in the UT on Tuesday.

If the Sena manages to win the by-poll, it will improve on its strength in the Lok Sabha and it will be their first MP outside Maharashtra. Currently, Sena has 18 MPs in Lok Sabha and three MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The counting for the elections will be held on November 2.