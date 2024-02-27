Incomplete ROBs at Diva, Titwala ‘inaugurated’

Among the 1,500 road overbridges (ROBs) and under bridges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicated to the nation on Monday, were two incomplete projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - at Diva and Titwala railway stations. HT Image

At both these stations, the ROBs are replacements for the level-crossing gates below, Central Railway (CR) officials said and added 40% of the work has been completed at Diva while it is 99% at Titwala.

At Diva, the CR has almost completed the work and has placed girders, but the approach roads are yet to be built by the municipal corporation. The remaining work on ROB, which is being built at a cost of around ₹60 crore, includes linking it with the approach roads and laying of asphalt, a senior CR official said.

Aadesh Bhagat, president, Diva Railway Passengers’ Association, said, “There is a change in the alignment proposed on the west side of the ROB. Civic authorities are not very clear about when they will finish the approach road on either side of it.”

The CR authorities have shut the level-crossing gate and for ease of movement, escalators have been installed on the FOB. “There have been no fatalities for the last few months since the gate’s closure,” the official said.

At Titwala station, finishing touches are being applied to the new ROB while the level-crossing gate is still open.

According to CR officials, they have constructed piers over which girders of 51 metres have been launched. The length of the ROB is 841 metres and it is being constructed at a cost of approximately ₹51 crore.

“The rail authorities have finished their portions, but the civic body is yet to complete the remaining work on the approach roads,” said V Deshekar, member of Titwala Railway Passengers’ Association.

On Monday evening, minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve attended a ribbon-cutting event for the ROB at Titwala.

As part of the Central government’s Amrit Bharat Station scheme, the 1,500 projects are being executed at an estimated cost of ₹21,520 crore.