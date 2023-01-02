Indefinite strike: Resident doctors threaten to discontinue emergency services

Resident doctors with the government hospitals across the state, who went on an indefinite strike on Monday, have threatened to discontinue emergency services. Earlier, they had decided only to skip outpatient departments and elective surgeries.

Among their main demands are better accommodation, equal pay for equal work, and increasing the number of posts of senior residents.

Medical education minister Girish Mahajan has sought a fortnight from the protesting doctors. “The state is mulling over all their demands. We want 15 more days to take a decision. Till then, they can hold the strike,” he said.

Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, director of medical education, said the demand to hike the number of senior resident posts had already been approved and it would be implemented from the next academic year.

However, despite the assurances, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) is firm on its decision. In a press statement, MARD president Dr Avinash Dahiphale apologised that the resident doctors would be forced to take this extreme step (to discontinue emergency services) at a time when Covid-19 was resurfacing.

There was no major disruption in the hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said.

The BMC is working on the demands that can be fulfilled locally, he said. “Construction of the hostels and improving the residential facilities are already underway. A new accommodation facility at Nair dental hospital is almost complete; so the SRA building at Currey Road where resident doctors from the hospital are currently housed will be vacated soon. Resident doctors from KEM and Sion hospitals can move there.”

Dr Kumar further said this issue would be resolved by January 15, and that the file related to Covid-19 service allowance had been moved forward.