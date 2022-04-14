India politically stable because of Dr Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: A day after expressing concern over alleged attempts to create a communal divide in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the country is politically stable even 75 years after independence is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is because of the constitution laid by Dr Ambedkar that India has managed to maintain its unity, Pawar said referring to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Pawar was addressing an event organised by the state social justice department to celebrate the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar at YB Chavan Centre on Thursday.
“Babasaheb (Ambedkar) gave the political stability to the country… Despite being such a large country with so many castes, religions and languages, we have maintained our unity even after 75 years of independence because of the Constitution given by him,” Pawar said.
“We can see what is going on in our neighbourhood. There is a question mark over democracy in Sri Lanka, we all know the situation in Pakistan. There is no stability in our neighbourhood,” he added.
Pawar’s statement assumes significance as Shiv Sena, another ruling ally of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had on Thursday alleged that the opposition BJP is pushing the country towards another “partition” by spreading communal tension.
“The opponents are pushing the country towards partition again. Attempts are being made to widen the gap in society. The BJP has started preparations for this election,” said Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
The NCP chief also said that all will have to accept the fact that the country has seen so many prominent leaders but even today anywhere you go there is a statue of just one person that is Ambedkar. Pawar further said that that those who try to foment communal trouble will face stern action by the state government.
He was responding to the ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray who said that loudspeakers on mosques be removed by May 3.
-
After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most of tailors' shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.
-
Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area accused him of employing underage children at his hotel. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day's work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
-
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs
PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203.
-
Five car-borne miscreants booked for snatching jewellery on National Highway in Ludhiana
Police registered a case against unidentified car-borne miscreants after they snatched jewellery from a commuter and The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar's mother on Tuesday evening at National Highway near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib. The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar, said he and his mother Laxmi were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the car-borne miscreants at around 4pm near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib.
-
UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified. For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics