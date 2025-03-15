MUMBAI: The city is all set to get an Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) on the lines of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday night announced that land for this would be allocated at Film City in Goregaon with financial assistance of ₹400 crore from the central government. The CM also announced that Mumbai would host the first edition of a central government initiative, the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), from May 1 to 4 at the Jio Convention Centre at BKC. Indian Institute of Creative Technology to be set up at Film City

On Thursday evening, Fadnavis participated in the first WAVES 2025 meeting, a session organised by the union ministry of information and broadcasting in Delhi. Several ambassadors and high commissioners from various countries participated in it. After the meeting, Fadnavis met prime minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for the opportunity given to Maharashtra to host the event.

The WAVES 2025 summit will launch three special initiatives: WAVES Bazaar, a marketplace for investment opportunities, WAVES Accelerator, a hub to nurture new innovations, and Creatosphere, a place for collaboration and exchange of ideas. This summit is expected to enhance investment in the media and entertainment sector, promote innovation, and offer international companies a platform to expand in India. It will also serve as a major platform for professionals in broadcasting, film, animation, gaming, digital media, music, advertising, and social media.

With regard to IICT, Fadnavis said that it would “position the city as a global creative hub”. “IICT will not be just an educational institution but a leading centre, driving innovation in the creative technology industry,” he said. “It will elevate India to the global stage in this domain.” The CM said that like IIT Bombay, this institution would serve as a premier centre for creative technology education and research in India.

While further underlining the importance of IICT, Fadnavis said, “Mumbai is already the heart of Bollywood and the entertainment industry. However, this new institute will provide India’s creative industry with a world-class platform. Just as Davos is crucial for the financial sector, this institute will create a global brand for the creative technology sector.”

Maharashtra has played a key role in India’s creative economy, contributing significantly to film, television, digital content, animation, and gaming. The state runs prestigious institutions like Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) in Mumbai and the Film & Television Institute of India in Pune. The government hopes that with over 100 countries expected to participate in WAVES 2025, it will provide a unique opportunity for Indian and international media representatives to collaborate, discuss emerging technologies, policies, and investment opportunities.