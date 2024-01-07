IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to passenger’s health crisis

An IndiGo flight (6E 338) en route from Pune to Lucknow was compelled to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport on Saturday. The incident unfolded when a 26-year-old passenger, Mohd Ahmed Ansari, experienced sudden chest pain mid-flight. Responding to the medical emergency, the flight diverted to Nagpur, successfully landing at 4:30am. Responding to the medical emergency, the flight diverted to Nagpur, successfully landing at 4:30am.(REUTERS)

Also read: Patna-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing moments after take-off

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Local airport authorities reported that Ansari was expeditiously transported to KIMS Kingsway Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care. Aejaz Shami, the deputy general manager (Communication) at the hospital, provided reassurance that the patient is now stable and under observation.

Abid Ruhi, the director of the local airport, confirmed the unscheduled landing, citing the passenger’s serious ailment. After an hour of medical attention, the flight resumed its journey to Lucknow. The timely response and coordination between the airline and local authorities ensured the passenger received prompt medical assistance, allowing the safe continuation of the flight.