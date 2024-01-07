close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to passenger’s health crisis

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to passenger’s health crisis

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2024 01:51 AM IST

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur due to passenger's chest pain. Passenger taken to hospital and flight resumes journey after medical attention.

An IndiGo flight (6E 338) en route from Pune to Lucknow was compelled to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport on Saturday. The incident unfolded when a 26-year-old passenger, Mohd Ahmed Ansari, experienced sudden chest pain mid-flight. Responding to the medical emergency, the flight diverted to Nagpur, successfully landing at 4:30am.

Responding to the medical emergency, the flight diverted to Nagpur, successfully landing at 4:30am.(REUTERS)
Responding to the medical emergency, the flight diverted to Nagpur, successfully landing at 4:30am.(REUTERS)

Local airport authorities reported that Ansari was expeditiously transported to KIMS Kingsway Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care. Aejaz Shami, the deputy general manager (Communication) at the hospital, provided reassurance that the patient is now stable and under observation.

Abid Ruhi, the director of the local airport, confirmed the unscheduled landing, citing the passenger’s serious ailment. After an hour of medical attention, the flight resumed its journey to Lucknow. The timely response and coordination between the airline and local authorities ensured the passenger received prompt medical assistance, allowing the safe continuation of the flight.

