Inebriated trio held for assaulting cops

MUMBAI: The Virar police arrested two women and a man after they allegedly assaulted police personnel who intervened in a fight between them and the staff of a bar and restaurant in Virar east on Wednesday night. HT Image

According to constable Dhanaji Bavdhane, around 11.30pm on Wednesday, they received a call on their walkie talkie that three persons were assaulting the manager and staff members of the KD Garden Family bar and restaurant located in the Chandansar neighbourhood of Virar. Bavdhane reached the spot with his associates Sunil Shalkar and Neil Pagare and saw that two women and a man were fighting with the hotel staff over the payment of the bill. The three were identified as Shahjeet Shaikh, 24; Reshma Shaikh, 31; and Pramila Salim Shaikh, 51.

Bavdhane, also the complainant in the case, stated that he tried to placate the three accused after reaching the spot, but they did not pay any heed to the police and went on assaulting the waiters and manager. “They were throwing plates and glasses and abusing the staff, creating a ruckus in the establishment,” said Bavdhane.

Bavdhane called up the police station and asked for backup, including a female constable. Following which assistant police inspector Satish Solankar, constable Ramesh Talware and woman constable Dhanvantri Navalkar reached the spot.

“When the three accused saw that they were outnumbered, they began abusing all of us and assaulting the us,” stated Bavdhane. The police personnel then restored to mild force and detained the two women and the man. They were taken to the Virar police station where they were arrested for assaulting police personnel and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON