Inflammable illegally stored in galas caused fire at Goregaon industrial complex

Mumbai: The massive fire, declared Level 3 (major fire), that erupted at Asmi Industrial Complex in Goregaon West on Wednesday evening was caused by kerosene-like inflammable materials stored in bulk at unauthorised galas (commercial space), according to officials. HT Image

The BMC’s P South ward office (Goregaon West) approached the local police on Thursday and an FIR was registered against the gala operators who were running on a road outside the industrial estate, which falls under MMRDA’s jurisdiction. A notice was issued under section 394 of the MMC Act which is intended to prevent fires and explosions caused by improper storage or handling of hazardous or combustible substances.

A senior official from Goregaon police confirmed that the contractor for the project Jay Thakur Enterprises was booked for putting others’ lives at risk. “They had the permission to use some flammable products during the construction work that they had undertaken. However, they did not take the necessary precautions while using them, which was found to be the reason behind the fire,” said the officer. He added that the firm was booked under sections 336 and 337 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life and personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nasim Khan, 25, sustained 15% burns and was the only injured victim. The Mrunalini bridge had to be shut down for traffic due to the blaze on Wednesday night.

Sanjay Jadhav, assistant commissioner, P south ward said, “There were five galas operating illegally on the road outside Asmi Industrial Estate. The entire property belongs to MMRDA. These galas had no licence to operate and they were selling kerosene in packets on the road. The galas had stored kerosene-like inflammable material in bulk illegally. It was an encroachment.”

Jadhav said,” We have complained to Goregaon police to convert it into an FIR against those operating the galas who are currently absconding for lethargically handling volatile substances without permissions. “

A notice has also been issued to the galas under section 394 of the MMC Act for carelessness in handling inflammable materials.”

This issue of selling kerosene in packets has not come as a surprise to local residents, whose worst fears have come true.

-With inputs from Megha Sood

Goregaon high-rise gets notice for defunct firefighting system

Mumbai: Anmol Pride, the 26-storey high rise in Goregaon West which caught fire on Wednesday has been served a notice by the Mumbai fire brigade due to their non-functioning fire fighting system, which posed a major challenge for the firemen to douse the level -2 fire. The fire brigade will issue a physical notice on Friday under section 5 and sub-section 1 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

On Wednesday evening, at 6.11 pm, a level 2 fire broke out at Anmol Pride in Mahesh Nagar in Goregaon West on the 25th and 26th floor of the duplex penthouse, and the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, household articles and furniture due to ongoing renovation work.The fire was extinguished at 10.22pm and no injuries were reported.

The investigating officer(IO) told HT that the notice had already been issued via email.

“We will issue the stamped physical notice tomorrow. We will also disconnect electricity and water supply if not of the building, but at least of the flat for negligence,” said the assistant divisional officer.

There are at least 75 families residing in this tower and no injuries were reported.

Commenting on the cause of fire the IO said, “Prima facie, it seems like overload in one socket which had multiple plugs in a singular socket where cutting and renovation work was going on. The severity is seen in the electrical system. It also seems like a labourer smoked a cigarette or a bidi which increased the blaze in closed door. Five people along with eyewitnesses were investigated. The 26th floor was vacant and renovation was going on.”

The IO said that the challenge was due to a non-functional fire-fighting system.

“The high-rise fire fighting vehicles worked and came in handy, but the manually done connections used to burst and come undone due to the high pressure of water. The water was not reaching upwards from the pipes,” he said.

The IO said that a government-licensed agency issues a B form every six months to ensure that the fire fighting system is in working condition in the building which was also probably not issued and is currently under investigation.

The identity of the owner of the penthouse on the 26th floor couldn’t be ascertained by the fire brigade as the renovation work was given to a sub-contractor.