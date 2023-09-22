In-laws arrested for killing woman with air gun

Shahapur: Six persons, including the husband and in-laws, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a woman during a heated argument over domestic issues in Shahapur taluka in Thane. HT Image

The deceased, identified as Ranjana Shiva Bhawar, 27, is a resident of Nandgaon village in Shahapur. The arrested accused are Shiva Bhawar (husband), Savitri Bhawar (mother-in-law), Kalu Bhawar (father-in-law), Gajmal Bhawar, Aatya Bhawar, and Bendu Bhawar (brother-in-law), all residents of Shahapur.

According to police, her husband and in-laws used to demand money from her and harass her physically and mentally. On Tuesday, the in-laws allegedly started arguing with her and in a fit of rage, the brother-in-law Bhawar took out an air gun and shot her. She suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Shahapur primary healthcare center where she was declared dead before admission.

In 2018, Ranjana married Shiva and has two children, a one-and-a-half-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. After a year of their marriage, Shiva frequently quarreled with her and demanded she bring money from her paternal house. The fights would lead to verbal abuse and physical assault.

Ranjana, out of frustration, drank poison when her in-laws also harassed her mentally and physically.

She was discharged after providing first aid and later returned to her parent’s house and lived there with her two children. However, the in-laws took her back to their home.

Ananta Parad, senior police inspector, Shahapur Police Station said, “Her body was sent to JJ hospital for post-mortem. So far, we have booked a case under section 302 (murder), 498(A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. All six accused were arrested, and produced before the court, and have been remanded into police custody for five days.”

