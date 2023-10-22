Insurance company executive duped of 10 lakh in online task fraud

MUMBAI: A life insurance deputy manager was cheated of ₹10.25 lakh using the online task modus operandi. The manager, Wasim Abdul Rahim Khan, 33, a resident of Marol, Andheri East, was approached by a woman via WhatsApp who posed as a human resources executive of a multinational company, working in the digital marketing field and promised him a part-time job. HT Image

Initially, the police said, the frauds paid him and later extracted money from him by luring him with more returns. “On September 14, he received a WhatsApp message from a woman asking if he was interested in working part-time for a digital marketing company. She told him that he would have to review and like certain places on Google Maps and he would get money for it. On day one, he reviewed three places and got ₹150 as remuneration for it,” a Cyber police official said.

Later the complainant, khan, got promoted to paid tasks to help him earn more and told him that he would now be handled by a dedicated person. “They sent Khan a link and asked him to register. They told him whatever he paid he could see it online with commission earned on his investment and withdraw the money whenever he wanted to do,” said the police officer.

Initially, Khan paid ₹2,000 and got ₹2,800, which boosted his confidence, and he kept on investing more money. When he could not withdraw the money, he got in touch with the online contact, who asked Khan to contact the person from their finance department and shared another contact with him.

“The finance department person asked him to pay tax and other charges to get his money back and thus took more money from him. However, as Khan could not withdraw the money shown to be credited to his account even after paying the taxes, he realised that he was cheated and lodged a case with us,” said the Cyber police official.

A case has been registered against the unknown accused under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 465 (forgery), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

