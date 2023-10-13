InterAlia: a star who promises much and delivers too

Other than Shah Rukh Khan who features in both, what is common between Bollywood film ‘Jawan’ and the new Everest Masala ad campaign? Curiously, it is Alia Bhatt who has no role in either, but whose absence is unmissable. Bhatt, who won the National Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ recently, has been endorsed by SRK’s character in ‘Jawan’ – a rebel with the aim to reform the country. When SRK, who hijacks a train to highlight farmers’ woes, is asked to state his demands (ye batao chahiye kya?), he says “chahiye to Alia Bhatt” (I desire Alia Bhatt), instantly illustrating her eminence and popularity. Among women, Bhatt is a top-ranking celebrity as per risk and financial solutions provider Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Study for 2022. But at an estimated brand value of $ 102.9 million, she trails Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and Akshay Kumar to rank number four among the top 10 (PTI)

The petite actor is not present in Everest Masala ad either but the two Bollywood stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan featuring in the campaign invoke her name to distract the paparazzi pestering them. “Alia,” shout Bachchan and Khan making cameramen dump them as they scamper off in search of the young Bollywood heartthrob.

The element of humour in the two examples is obvious “but there’s no getting away from the fact that it is also a huge acknowledgment of, if not a tribute, to Alia Bhatt’s fame. This is an uncommon practice, especially if the celebrity referring and the celebrity being referred to happen to be from the same field, alive and active. It is relatively more common when the two are from different arenas,” said Samit Sinha, managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting.

Though Khan and Bachchan are among Bollywood icons who still rock the box office, they belong to two different eras from the past. “Therefore, first and foremost, it is a nod by the scriptwriters of ‘Jawan’ and the advertising agency of Everest, to the popularity of a more contemporary talent, whose best years are ahead, rather than behind,” said Sinha. Besides, Alia Bhatt is not in direct competition with the senior stars. “It’s doubtful if they would have agreed to endorse another male reigning Bollywood celebrity,” Sinha added.

“Alia has a portfolio of more than 30 brands across industry segments -- from personal care (mCaffeine) to clothing (Aurelia) to jewellery (Malabar Gold and Diamonds). She also became the first Indian global ambassador of Gucci. Given her continued success at the box office and outside, we expect Alia’s brand to continue strengthening her pull in the endorsement market,” Aviral Jain, managing director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, told HT.

Bhatt’s 2023 hit ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ was followed by her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’. Her production company Eternal Sunshine that co-produced ‘Darlings’ with Red Chillies Entertainment, is now making ‘Jigra’ in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Her nose for business extends beyond films. In July, she invested in the sustainable baby care brand ‘SuperBottoms’ and last month Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd picked up 51% in her kids wear and maternity clothing startup Ed-a-Mamma, signifying her growing influence, Jain added.

It’s not her youth or hits that make her distinct. “She represents talent and tenacity above everything else,” said Sinha recalling the unfortunate gaffe in her first appearance in a Koffee with Karan episode ten years ago that led to merciless trolls painting her as a dumb doll on social media. But after that episode, “not only did she display the gumption for disarming self-mockery, she actually emerged stronger and even more determined to prove her worth. That was a remarkable turnaround by any standard,” Sinha said.

But can Alia Bhatt make it to the top in the brand value list? Though anything is possible, it will not be easy to climb over high-value male stars like Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli, said Sinha. She will have to beat the inherent societal handicap -- India’s deeply entrenched patriarchy -- that makes male celebrities disproportionately popular.

Yet she has potential and age on her side. “For the top spot, a celebrity must cultivate a growing global fan base, carry a repertoire of reputable brands, and have a ubiquitous presence beyond the box office or sporting field. Their brand must continue to relay authenticity, consistency, and longevity through its journey,” added Jain.

