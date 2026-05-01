Inter-religious conclave on May 9 to call for rejecting extremism

Mumbai: The Inter-Religious Solidarity Council (IRSC) is organising a conclave titled ‘Sacred Earth, Shared Humanity: Rethinking Religious Ethos in the Age of Crisis’ in the city on May 9. The event will focus on two key themes: rejecting extremism in all religions and living in harmony with nature. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river. (Reuters Photo)

“In these deeply polarising times, an initiative to foster social harmony and peaceful coexistence is both urgent and significant,” said Keshav Chandra Das, convenor of IRSC and a functionary of ISKCON, while addressing the press ahead of the event.

Irfan Engineer, co-convenor of IRSC and director of the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS), said that all religions share common values such as compassion, truth, and service to humanity. He added that these values must strengthen India’s social fabric and reduce hatred and exclusion.

The conclave will bring together religious leaders, civil society members, academics, and intellectuals. It will include discussions on the two main themes and aim to encourage dialogue across faiths.

Eminent artist and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner T. M. Krishna will deliver the keynote address. The session will be chaired by Najeeb Jung. Panel discussions will feature leaders from institutions such as the Ramakrishna Mission, the Archdiocese of Bombay, and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Fr. Frazer Mascarenhas, Jesuit priest and educator, said ethnocentrism can become harmful when it becomes extreme and leads to conflict. He stressed that religions must learn from each other, especially at a time when the world is facing ecological and social crises.

Journalist and author Rajni Bakshi said people must choose compassion and love over violence. Actor Joy Sengupta highlighted that such efforts should continue beyond a single event and reach every community. Dr. Surinder Kaur said religion becomes extreme when driven by harmful intent, and efforts must bridge the gaps.

The conclave will conclude with an evening of Carnatic music by T. M. Krishna and his team. IRSC said it aims to promote peace and harmony through dialogue and shared cultural practices.